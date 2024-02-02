Yuvraj Singh to Monisha Koirala: 7 actors who defeated Cancer

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) With World Cancer Day on 4th of February, let's look back at these Indian celebrities who defeated cancer and came back stronger. Indian Cricketer Yuvraj Singh to Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre, Monisha Koirala and others emerged victorious

Yuvraj Singh was detected with cancer and announced it after Cricket World Cup 2011. However, he emerged victorious from the deadly disease

Lisa ray was detected with

Myeloma. She underwent a stem-cell replacement therapy and is cancer-free now

Bollywood director Anurag Basu had been detected with Leukemia since 2004 but is fine now

Wife of

Ayushmann Khuranna, Tahira kashyap was also diagnosed with

pre-invasive breast cancer and had a masectomy. She is now leading a normal life

Manisha Koirala was also detected with ovarian cancer and had a tough time battling it. She even spoke of her ordeal several times finally emerging out of it

Sonali Bendre was diagnosed with metastatic cancer. She sportingly revealed her bald look which took fans by surprise. She defeated the disease and is leading a normal life