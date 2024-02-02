Yuvraj Singh to Monisha Koirala: 7 actors who defeated Cancer

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) With World Cancer Day on 4th of February, let's look back at these Indian celebrities who defeated cancer and came back stronger. Indian Cricketer Yuvraj Singh to Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre, Monisha Koirala and others emerged victorious
World Cancer Day: Let's look back at these Indian celebrities who defeated cancer and came back stronger. Yuvraj Singh to Monisha Koirala and others defeated Cancer
Yuvraj Singh was detected with cancer and announced it after Cricket World Cup 2011. However, he emerged victorious from the deadly disease
Lisa ray was detected with
Myeloma. She underwent a stem-cell replacement therapy and is cancer-free now
Bollywood director Anurag Basu had been detected with Leukemia since 2004 but is fine now
Wife of
Ayushmann Khuranna, Tahira kashyap was also diagnosed with
pre-invasive breast cancer and had a masectomy. She is now leading a normal life
Manisha Koirala was also detected with ovarian cancer and had a tough time battling it. She even spoke of her ordeal several times finally emerging out of it
Sonali Bendre was diagnosed with metastatic cancer. She sportingly revealed her bald look which took fans by surprise. She defeated the disease and is leading a normal life
MENAFN02022024007385015968ID1107803016
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.