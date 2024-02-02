Real Madrid And HP Announce Historic Global Collaboration

News Highlights





HP will be first brand to appear on Real Madrid Football Club's uniform sleeve in club's 121-year history. New uniforms to be unveiled during February 4 match against Atlético de Madrid.

HP technology, including AI-enabled devices, will be deployed to elevate fan experiences and support the Club's overall operations. HP and Real Madrid to jointly develop community and youth programming to accelerate digital equity in communities around the globe.



MADRID, Spain, Feb. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Real Madrid Football Club announced a global technology sponsorship agreement with HP Inc. during a joint signing ceremony at Ciudad Real Madrid. As part of the multi-year deal, HP will be the first brand to have its logo appear on the Real Madrid uniform sleeve in the Club's 121-year history. The sponsorship spans men's and women's teams as well as youth programs.

In addition, HP will become the club's newest technology partner. The collaboration aims to accelerate the digital transformation of club spaces and elevate the Real Madrid fan experience as part of the new Santiago Bernabeu complex and beyond, including in-person experiences, gaming and club operations.

“HP and Real Madrid are two iconic global brands with a shared passion for delighting fans, enabling exceptional performance and making a positive impact on communities,” said HP Chief Marketing and Corporate Affairs Officer Antonio Lucio.“We are honored to partner with Real Madrid and see many exciting opportunities to harness the power of HP's technology and brand to create amazing new experiences for fans while empowering the communities we share.”

Representatives from both organizations joined the ceremonial signing, including Real Madrid President, Florentino Pérez, Real Madrid First teams coach Carlo Ancelotti, HP's Lucio, and captains from the men's and women's football teams. Real Madrid players will sport their new sponsor for the first time during the February 4 match against Atlético de Madrid.

Both brands also share a vision of empowering communities and advancing dignity and inclusion through sport and technology. HP is tackling the digital divide through initiatives that accelerate digital equity for millions of people around the world, while Real Madrid is committed to creating a more inclusive community of sport. Through their new sponsorship, the two companies will also co-create programs that address societal issues, including closing the digital divide.

About Real Madrid

Real Madrid C.F. is a sport entity with 121 years of history. It is the club with the most European Cups of both football (14) and basketball (11) and was awarded by FIFA as the Best Club of the twentieth century. Real Madrid has millions of fans in all corners of the world, with more than 534 million followers on social media, being the strongest football brand in the world according to Brand Finance for the second year in a row and also the highest earning football club in the world in the 22-23 season (Football Money League by Deloitte) . More information about Real Madrid C.F. is available at , the most visited football club website for the seventh consecutive year.

About HP

HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) is a global technology leader and creator of solutions that enable people to bring their ideas to life and connect to the things that matter most. Operating in more than 170 countries, HP delivers a wide range of innovative and sustainable devices, services and subscriptions for personal computing, printing, 3D printing, hybrid work, gaming, and more. For more information, please visit: .