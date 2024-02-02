Dental Cement Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Demand, Report 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) According to IMARC Group latest report titled“ Dental Cement Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032 ”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on

dental cement market

analysis . The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

The global dental cement market size reached US$ 619.9 Million in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the

market to reach US$ 1,178.9 Million by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Dental Cement Industry:



Increasing Dental Procedures and Treatments : The growth of the dental cement market is strongly influenced by the rising number of dental procedures and treatments globally. As the demand for dental implants, crowns, bridges, and other restorative and cosmetic dentistry procedures increases, so does the need for reliable and efficient dental cement. The expanding aging population, along with growing awareness of oral health and aesthetic dentistry, contributes significantly to the uptick in dental interventions, driving the market for dental cement.

Technological Advancements in Dental Materials : Continuous innovations and advancements in dental materials play a pivotal role in propelling the dental cement market. The development of new formulations, adhesive techniques, and delivery systems enhances the performance, durability, and ease of use of dental cement. Dentists and dental laboratories seek materials that offer improved bonding strength, esthetics, and versatility. This factor stimulates market growth as practitioners adopt modern and technologically advanced dental cement to meet evolving patient expectations and industry standards. Growing Dental Tourism and Access to Oral Care: The increasing trend of dental tourism, coupled with improved access to oral care in various regions, contributes significantly to the expansion of the dental cement market. Dental tourism brings individuals to countries with advanced dental facilities, driving demand for restorative and cosmetic dental procedures that often involve the use of dental cement. Additionally, enhanced access to oral care, even in remote or underserved areas, boosts the overall demand for dental procedures and, consequently, dental cement. This factor aligns with global efforts to improve oral health services, fostering market growth in diverse geographical locations.

Request to Get the Sample Report:

https://www.imarcgroup.com/dental-cement-market/requestsample

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.



3M Company

BISCO Inc.

Dentsply Sirona

DETAX GmbH & Co. KG

DMG Chemisch-Pharmazeutische Fabrik GmbH

FGM Dental Group

Ivoclar Vivadent AG

Kerr Corporation (Danaher Corporation)

Medental International Inc.

Prime Dental Products Pvt Ltd

SDI Limited

Shofu Dental India Pvt. Ltd. The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Limited

Dental Cement Market Report Segmentation:

Breakup by Product:



Temporary Cement Permanent Cement

Based on the product, the market has been divided into temporary cement and permanent cement. This segmentation distinguishes between temporary and permanent dental cement products, recognizing their distinct applications and characteristics. Temporary cement is often used for short-term dental work, such as provisional restorations, allowing for easy removal. Permanent cement, on the other hand, is designed for long-lasting bonding in restorations like crowns and bridges.

Breakup by Material:



Glass Ionomer

Zinc Oxide Eugenol

Zinc Phosphate

Polycarboxylate

Composite Resin Others

Based on material, the market has been divided into glass ionomer, zinc oxide eugenol, zinc phosphate, polycarboxylate, composite resin, and others. This division reflects the varied materials used in dental cement formulations, each possessing specific properties and applications. Glass ionomer, zinc oxide eugenol, zinc phosphate, polycarboxylate, composite resin, and other materials cater to diverse dental needs.

Breakup by Application:



Pulpal Protection

Luting

Restorations Surgical Dressing

Based on application, the market has been divided into pulpal protection, luting, restorations, and surgical dressing. Application-based segmentation acknowledges the diverse uses of dental cement in dentistry. Pulpal protection, luting (bonding prosthetics), restorations, and surgical dressing represent distinct applications, each requiring specific characteristics from dental cement.

Breakup by End User:



Hospitals

Dental Clinics Others

Based on end user, the market has been divided into hospitals, dental clinics, and others. Recognizing different end users helps tailor marketing and distribution strategies. Hospitals, dental clinics, and other healthcare settings may have varied procurement processes and requirements.

Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Based on region, the market has been divided into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. Regional segmentation acknowledges the geographical diversity and varied market dynamics across different parts of the world. Factors such as cultural preferences, regulatory frameworks, and economic conditions significantly influence the dental cement market in each region.

Key highlights of the report:



Market Performance (2018-2023)

Market Outlook (2024-2032)

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Global Dental Cement Market Trends:

The market is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of dental disorders and oral issues within the general population. Shifting lifestyles and dietary patterns have led to a growing number of individuals experiencing problems like teeth discoloration, gaps, cavities, and misalignment. Furthermore, a heightened awareness of health and a rising inclination towards cosmetic dental procedures contribute significantly to market growth.

Dental cement serves as a crucial restorative filling material, effectively retaining restorations or other dental materials within the oral cavity. Notably, the widespread adoption of zinc phosphate cement for fixing inlays, crowns, bridges, and orthodontic appliances further propels market expansion. Innovations in product offerings, such as the development of biocompatible materials like fiber and metal reinforced, inorganic polymeric oxide, and nanoparticle-based cement, also contribute to market growth, especially in applications considered safe for children. Additionally, factors like the growing elderly population, more susceptible to dental issues, coupled with extensive research and development (R&D) endeavors, are anticipated to fuel the market growth.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC's information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email: No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

United States: +1-631-791-1145 | United Kingdom: +44-753-713-2163