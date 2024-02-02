(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Rove Hotels Announces the 6th Edition of the Emerging Artist Prize









Budding up-and-coming artists are invited to submit their work before 1st of April 2024 for a chance to be shortlisted

Prizes for this edition include a complimentary booth at World Art Dubai 2025 as well as a monetary award of AED 5,000



Dubai, UAE (February 2024): Rove Hotels, the fun-loving and playful lifestyle brand, has joined forces once again with World Art Dubai, the region's leading retail art fair, to bring you the eagerly awaited sixth edition of the Emerging Artist Prize. This initiative is all about spotlighting rising artists from the region and beyond, offering them a unique platform to display their talents and propel their careers forward.



From the get-go, Rove has been deeply committed to fostering local talent, collaborating with emerging artists to infuse its hotel interiors with a creative twist on regional culture. The long-standing collaboration with World Art Dubai, organised by the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), has grown to become an important event for up-and-coming talent, attracting thousands of entries every year, and on this edition it promises to be just as exciting.



The 10th edition of the MENA region's biggest retail art fair takes place at DWTC from 2 - 5 May 2024 and will bring together 4,000 pieces of art from +300 galleries and artists from +60 countries worldwide, from emerging artists to established talent.



Shine Bright, Emerging Visionaries!



Calling all artists eager to showcase their creative works! The Emerging Artist Prize is now accepting submissions from talents worldwide. This year's theme, 'Cultural Crossroads,' encourages artists to explore and celebrate the fascinating intersection of various cultures and traditions from around the world.



The inspiration for the theme comes from the brand's connection to the region. The Middle East is a beautiful melting pot of cultures, a place where the East meets the West, and heritage meets innovation. It thrives on exchanging ideas, art, and traditions with its diverse population.



How to Enter The Emerging Artist Prize:



Round 1: Submission Stage

From now until April 1st, artists are encouraged to submit their digital masterpieces – be it images, illustrations, animations, or 3D digital art. Ensure your artwork meets the minimum resolution of 1000x1000 and dazzles in formats like JPEG, GIF, PNG, or MP4. Let your imagination soar, and let your art speak volumes as you craft pieces that will grasp the attention of the judging panel.



Whether it's a digital painting that fuses elements from different artistic traditions, a photograph that captures a moment of cultural exchange, or a 3D art piece that explores the intersection of traditional and modern influences, the digital nature of the Emerging Artist Prize lends itself to infinite possibilities to experiment.



You can submit your artwork via rovehotels.



Round 2: Final Shortlist

By April 21st, the best submissions will be chosen, up to a maximum of 10 artworks. All selected artworks will then grace the limelight in front of tens of thousands of visitors at Rove Hotels' exclusive Emerging Artist Prize stand at World Art Dubai between 2nd and 5th May 2024.



Prizes

Adding even further to the excitement, one lucky winner will receive the Grand Prize, an exclusive opportunity to showcase their artwork at World Art Dubai 2025 in their own complimentary space.



What's more, there will also be a People's Choice Award winner selected by the public. The award carries the value of AED 5,000 in cash prize. Both artists will also receive a complimentary stay at one of Rove properties throughout Dubai



The Jury

The judging panel will comprise some notable names from the world of art. Joining the Rove Hotels Design Team in the selection process will be Petra Kaltenbach, a Master of Visual Communication, alongside Batool Jafri and Samar Kamel, Curators at World Art Dubai. Through the lengthy adjudication process, the team of experts will whittle down the entries, eventually landing on the final selection of winners.



Order of Events:

Before April 1st - Artwork Submission

April 2nd to April 21st - Judges Deliberation

April 26th - Shortlisted Artworks Announcement

May 2nd to May 5th – All artworks are showcased at World Art Dubai