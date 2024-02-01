President To Announce Government Policy On 7Th February

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

President Ranil Wickremesinghe is to announce the policy of the Government moving forward, when Parliament convenes on 7th February.

The Ceremonial opening of the Fifth Session of the Ninth Parliament will be held on 7th February under the patronage of the President Ranil Wickramasinghe.

Accordingly, the President is scheduled to preside over Parliament and present the Statement of Government Policy at 10.30 am on that day.

It was decided at the Party Leaders' meeting held today (01) to hold the Adjournment debate with regard to the Statement of Government Policy on February 8th and 9th, which is to be presented to the Parliament by the President, Mrs. Kushani Rohanadeera, Secretary General of the Parliament, said.

This Party Leader's meeting was chaired by Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena. (Colombo Gazette)