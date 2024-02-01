2 Killed After Speeding Truck Overturns In Bihar's Samastipur

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Feb 2 (IANS) Two persons travelling on a motorcycle were killed after a speeding truck overturned and fell on them in Bihar's Samastipur district on Thursday, the police said.
Following the accident the locals set the truck on fire and also damaged a police van as well.
The accident took place at Dalsinghsarai block on NH-28.
The locals claimed that the truck laden with stone chips was travelling at a high speed and the driver of the vehicle lost control over it. As a result, the truck overturned and fell on the two persons travelling on the bike.
The driver and helper of the truck fled from the spot and left the vehicle.
--IANS
ajk/khz
MENAFN01022024000231011071ID1107799831
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.