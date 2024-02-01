2 Killed After Speeding Truck Overturns In Bihar's Samastipur

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Feb 2 (IANS) Two persons travelling on a motorcycle were killed after a speeding truck overturned and fell on them in Bihar's Samastipur district on Thursday, the police said.

Following the accident the locals set the truck on fire and also damaged a police van as well.

The accident took place at Dalsinghsarai block on NH-28.

The locals claimed that the truck laden with stone chips was travelling at a high speed and the driver of the vehicle lost control over it. As a result, the truck overturned and fell on the two persons travelling on the bike.

The driver and helper of the truck fled from the spot and left the vehicle.

