Turkiye Initiates Delivering Turkmen Gas To Europe Via Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By News Centre

In line with Turkiye's goal of becoming a centre in the natural gas sector, the first meeting with Turkmenistan, a country with 13.6 trillion cubic metres of natural gas reserves, yielded results.

A critical meeting regarding the transportation of Turkmenistan gas to Turkiye via Azerbaijan took place in Ankara.

The meeting emphasised the importance of constant communication between the two state companies in order to open Turkmen gas to Turkish and world markets. This cooperation took place within the framework of the "Memorandum of Understanding on the Development of Cooperation in the Energy Field," signed on December 14, 2022, and was supported by critical meetings in Ankara recently. At the meeting held on January 29 at the BOTAŞ building, with the participation of Turkmenistan's Ambassador to Ankara Mekan İşanguliyev and a delegation of Turkmengaz and Turkmenpetrol officials headed by BOTAŞ Deputy General Manager Mithat Aydın, the transportation of Turkmenistan gas to Turkiye and the short- and long-term cooperation opportunities between the parties were discussed.

In the world market, it is aimed at transporting Turkmenistan gas to Turkiye via Azerbaijan in the first stage, while in the long term, it is planned to sell this gas to Europe through Turkiye.

This situation is calculated to mean that Turkmenistan gas will be a more economical option for Turkiye, and will also be an important step in terms of diversifying Turkiye's natural gas infrastructure and strengthening its strategic position. Turkiye will become a major natural gas exporter by purchasing gas from Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan outside Russia, importing LNG, and exporting these resources to Europe. Turkmenistan's natural gas reserves of approximately 13.6 trillion cubic metres rank fourth in the world natural gas reserve rankings, after Russia, Iran, and Qatar.

Regarding natural gas cooperation at the "1st Summit of Heads of State of Turkiye-Azerbaijan-Turkmenistan" in December 2022, President Erdoğan said, "We now need to start working to transport Turkmen natural gas to western markets. We are ready to cooperate with our Turkmen and Azerbaijani brothers in the field of friendship in the Caspian Sea."