Turkiye Initiates Delivering Turkmen Gas To Europe Via Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By News Centre
In line with Turkiye's goal of becoming a centre in the natural
gas sector, the first meeting with Turkmenistan, a country with
13.6 trillion cubic metres of natural gas reserves, yielded
results.
A critical meeting regarding the transportation of Turkmenistan
gas to Turkiye via Azerbaijan took place in Ankara.
The meeting emphasised the importance of constant communication
between the two state companies in order to open Turkmen gas to
Turkish and world markets. This cooperation took place within the
framework of the "Memorandum of Understanding on the Development of
Cooperation in the Energy Field," signed on December 14, 2022, and
was supported by critical meetings in Ankara recently. At the
meeting held on January 29 at the BOTAŞ building, with the
participation of Turkmenistan's Ambassador to Ankara Mekan
İşanguliyev and a delegation of Turkmengaz and Turkmenpetrol
officials headed by BOTAŞ Deputy General Manager Mithat Aydın, the
transportation of Turkmenistan gas to Turkiye and the short- and
long-term cooperation opportunities between the parties were
discussed.
In the world market, it is aimed at transporting Turkmenistan
gas to Turkiye via Azerbaijan in the first stage, while in the long
term, it is planned to sell this gas to Europe through Turkiye.
This situation is calculated to mean that Turkmenistan gas will
be a more economical option for Turkiye, and will also be an
important step in terms of diversifying Turkiye's natural gas
infrastructure and strengthening its strategic position. Turkiye
will become a major natural gas exporter by purchasing gas from
Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan outside Russia, importing LNG, and
exporting these resources to Europe. Turkmenistan's natural gas
reserves of approximately 13.6 trillion cubic metres rank fourth in
the world natural gas reserve rankings, after Russia, Iran, and
Qatar.
Regarding natural gas cooperation at the "1st Summit of Heads of
State of Turkiye-Azerbaijan-Turkmenistan" in December 2022,
President Erdoğan said, "We now need to start working to transport
Turkmen natural gas to western markets. We are ready to cooperate
with our Turkmen and Azerbaijani brothers in the field of
friendship in the Caspian Sea."
MENAFN01022024000195011045ID1107797369
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.