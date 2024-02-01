Speaker: Azerbaijan's Territorial Integrity Irritates Some Circles In Europe

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay
The first plenary meeting of the spring session of Milli Majlis
has started. At the session, Milli Majlis Speaker Sahiba Gafarova
said that certain forces in Europe cannot accept the restoration of
Azerbaijan's territorial integrity, Azernews reports.
Speaking at the first plenary meeting of the spring session of
the Parliament on February 1, the Speaker said that the main
problem is that some people do not accept the new reality in the
South Caucasus.
S. Gafarova reminded that at the meeting of the Committee on
Foreign Relations of the Second Chamber of the Dutch Parliament
held on January 18, biased and completely unacceptable views on
Azerbaijan were expressed.
"The judgements of our Dutch colleagues, distorting the
realities in the South Caucasus, show that there is still an
objective attitude towards our country."
The Speaker emphasised that double standards are one of the main
principles of foreign policy in the Netherlands, as well as in many
other European countries.
"Another sad fact is that the Dutch Foreign Minister Hanke
Bruins Slot, answering the questions of the deputies, indirectly
stated that he agrees with the absurd accusations. The Minister
also noted that the European Union is ready to impose sanctions
against Azerbaijan," she said.
The unfounded judgements of our Dutch colleagues that Azerbaijan
allegedly has territorial claims towards Armenia and is preparing
for a new war are another example of prejudice against our country.
Mr. President has repeatedly stated that the war is over and that
we are set for a new development strategy after the restoration of
territorial integrity and sovereignty.
At the same time, the billions of funds invested in the
territories liberated from occupation, as well as in the regions
bordering Armenia, are the main factor indicating that we are
focused precisely on peace," the Parliament Speaker added.
The head of the legislative body said that this is well-known
all over the world, including in the Netherlands.
S. Gafarova said that Azerbaijan is the author of the peace
agenda put forward after the war:
"We are the leading country in the South Caucasus, which
promotes prosperity based on cooperation and coexistence. And the
groundlessness of accusations of ethnic cleansing against
Azerbaijan is confirmed by the reports of the UN mission that
visited Garabagh. If our Dutch colleagues consider the return of
Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia to their places of residence as
territorial claims, this is an issue that should be assessed
through the prism of human rights and freedoms."
It should be noted that the Azerbaijani delegation stopped
cooperating with PACE following recent developments that led to
deteriorating relations.
