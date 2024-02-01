North-South Korea In A Dangerous Drone Duel

(MENAFN- Asia Times) South Korea has embarked on a comprehensive drone development program in response to emerging threats from North Korea, fueling a heated and potentially destabilizing tit-for-tat drone race on the Korean Peninsula.

Last month, Janes reported that South Korea's Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) had announced the production of a Medium-Altitude Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (MUAV) that is expected to enhance the military's critical reconnaissance capabilities while also helping to boost national weaponry exports.

The Janes report says that production was launched at the Korea Aerospace Research Institute (KARI) in Busan and was attended by representatives from DAPA, the Agency for Defense Development (ADD), the Republic of Korea Air Force (ROKAF) and South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).

The report says that the plan is to deliver the MUAVs sequentially to the ROKAF, with the ADD signing a contract with the Korean Air Aerospace Division (KAL-ASD), LIG Nex1 , and Hanwha Systems on December 21, 2023, to initiate production. The project's total cost is US$352.4 million, according to the Jane's report.

The Korean Times noted last month that the MUAV can fly at 10-12 kilometers and capture high-resolution images from distances beyond 100 kilometers. According to the Korean Times, the MUAV's dimensions are 13 meters long and 3 meters high, with a wingspan of 25 meters.

Beyond the MUAV, Yonhap reported last month that South Korea plans to develop an unmanned rotary-wing reconnaissance drone by 2028 to enhance surveillance against North Korean threats. According to Yonhap, DAPA signed a contract worth US$107.1 million with Hanwha Systems to develop the rotary-wing aircraft by December 2028.