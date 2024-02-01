Almosafer Expands Serviced Accommodation Offerings In Partnership With ZAAER

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Almosafer, Saudi Arabia's leading travel company (part of Seera Group), has announced a strategic partnership with ZAAER, a pioneering cloud-based property management solution and accommodation switch, to offer an enhanced portfolio of serviced apartments across Almosafer's portfolio of travel businesses serving domestic and inbound guests.

ZAAER offers a range of innovative technology solutions to enable owners and accommodation managers to manage their day-to-day operations, including inventory, housekeeping, finance, HR, reservations, check-in and check-out, room allocation, and more through an easy-to-use system, all dynamically linked to manage any size of accommodation.

Under the partnership, Almosafer will integrate ZAAER's serviced apartment offerings within its extensive portfolio of travel businesses through an API solution to enhance the travel experience for both B2B and B2C customers across domestic and international markets. This move will significantly expand Almosafer's comprehensive offerings with a wider range of accommodation options to suit all budgets.

ZAAER, which currently manages 700 serviced apartments, aims to ambitiously scale up its short-term rental stock to 2,000 high quality accommodation spaces in 2024.

Muzzammil Ahussain, CEO, Almosafer, said:“As Saudi Arabia grows in appeal for the global traveller, the partnership with ZAAER builds on our digital capabilities to help address the upscale accommodation needs of a growing number of domestic and international tourists. Integrating the accommodation content of ZAAER on our state-of-the-art digital-first B2B and B2C platforms will facilitate real-time data exchange, ensuring a smoother and more interconnected experience for property owners, guests, and the travel ecosystem.” :

Dr. Mohammad Almubarak, CEO, ZAAER, said:“We are excited to partner with Almosafer to expand our reach to a broader audience across its integrated and high-performing digital platforms. The partnership marks a significant step in the evolution of the travel industry in Saudi Arabia as we seek to elevate the serviced apartment experience by combining Almosafer's expansive reach and customer-centric approach with our property solutions.”

As Saudi Arabia significantly expands its tourism sector with investments of USD1 trillion to attract 150 million tourists annually by the end of the decade under the transformative goals of Vision 2030, the collaboration between Almosafer and ZAAER underscores a commitment to providing unparalleled and seamless travel services to meet the growing needs of travellers in a rapidly evolving market.

Saudi Arabia is today the world's second fastest growing tourist destination , and is witnessing a surge in demand for flexible accommodation options across the Kingdom. The pipeline of mega and giga projects and infrastructural developments will further drive leisure and business tourism growth and create substantial opportunities in the short-term rental sector. This trend is particularly notable in key markets across the Kingdom, including the Holy cities of Makkah and Madinah, where the demand for high-quality accommodation is expected to rise substantially to welcome an estimated 30 million Umrah visitors by 2030.