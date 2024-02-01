India Considering On-Arrival Visas For Bangladeshis

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: India is considering issuing on-arrival visas for Bangladeshis, said Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Kumar Verma while talking to the media after a courtesy visit to Civil Aviation and Tourism Minister Faruk Khan at the capital's secretariat on January 30.

The Indian envoy informed that his country would discuss the matter in the coming days. About 16 lac visas were issued to Bangladeshis in 2023 and the number is ever-increasing, explained the Indian High Commissioner. The Indian High Commission has also increased its capacity to issue visas to Bangladeshis on time, he further mentioned.

Verma also informed that several Indian entrepreneurs are keen to invest in Bangladesh's tourism industry. "We are influencing and facilitating the Indian investments," claimed Verma.



The High Commissioner also stressed for launching new air routes between the two neighbouring countries to further boost trade and tourism.“India is very interested in established new air connectivity between the Northeastern states and Bangladesh,” concluded Verma.

