Armenia's Exploitation Of Amuldag Field Destroys Regional Ecosystem - Kenyan Activist

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1. Armenia's
exploitation of Amuldag (Amulsar) field destroys the regional
ecosystem, a member of the Working Group on Health in Climate
Change from Kenya Kristina Yakama told Trend .
"The mine located near Istisu in Azerbaijan, a natural source of
mineral waters, causes significant damage to these waters. The
Arpachay and Bazarchay rivers, flowing in the vicinity of the
deposit and into the Araz river, and then into the Caspian Sea, are
also negatively affected. This poses a serious threat to the
ecology not only of Azerbaijan but also of Iran and other Caspian
countries," she said.
"The use of long-banned toxic substances in the exploitation of
the Amuldag deposit, posing a high risk to the environment,
destroys nature, leads to the oxidation and poisoning of river
waters, as well as the waters of Lake Goycha," Yakama
mentioned.
She also noted that illegal mining of minerals in Armenia has
been leading to the destruction of the ecosystems of the Caucasus
Mountains for several years, causing the extinction of wildlife in
the mountains.
