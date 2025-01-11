UK gas reserves hit alarmingly low levels amid cold snap, rising demand

(MENAFN) The UK’s reserves have dropped to “alarmingly low” levels due to a sharp increase in demand triggered by freezing temperatures, Centrica, the parent company of British Gas, warned on Friday.



According to reports, the nation’s gas storage facilities are only about 50 percent full, marking a 26 percent reduction compared to the same time last year.



Centrica’s CEO, Chris O’Shea, expressed concern over the situation, noting: "We are an outlier from the rest of Europe when it comes to the role of storage in our system and we are now seeing the implications of that."



The company pointed out that the UK now has less than a week’s worth of gas supply in storage. The country’s heavy reliance on limited storage, combined with higher consumption driven by the cold snap, has put immense pressure on the gas supply system.



The situation is further complicated by the halt of Russian gas deliveries through Ukraine, which ceased last month. The Rough gas storage facility, located off the east coast of England, is crucial, as it accounts for nearly half of the UK's total gas storage capacity.

MENAFN11012025000045016755ID1109078722