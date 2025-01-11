New York Mayor unveils USD65M plan to address homelessness, mental health

(MENAFN) New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced a USD650 million initiative aimed at tackling homelessness and mental health issues in the city. In his State of the City address on Thursday, Adams highlighted key concerns, stating, “Subways, serious mental illness, and shelters: that is how we make a renewed commitment to tackling street homelessness.”



The five-year plan includes the creation of a new facility to provide housing and treatment for mentally ill individuals, a response to the growing number of troubling incidents within the city's transit system.



Anne Williams-Isom, Deputy Mayor for Health and Human Services, acknowledged public concerns, remarking, “New Yorkers are concerned about people sleeping on the train. It makes people nervous. We don’t think New Yorkers should be afraid to take the subway.”



Adams also called on Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature to grant the city more power to remove mentally ill individuals from public spaces, urging, “We can do this, New York City. But we need Albany’s help as well. We have seen the tragic consequences when severe mental illness on our streets and subways goes unchecked, which is why we must pass the Supportive Interventions Act.”

