UK, NATO members to support Ukraine with 30,000 drones

(MENAFN) The United Kingdom, in addition to other member states, will provide Ukraine with 30,000 FPV drones following the end of contracts value GBP 45 million by the globe coalition Drone Capability Coalition co-led by the UK and Latvia. This is declared in a press conference from the British authorety, Ukrinform reads.



The declaration was done by the of Defense of the United Kingdom John Healey in addition to his Latvian counterpart Andris Spruds in a conference of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group.



It is stated that the Drone Capability Coalition aids Ukraine with unmanned vehicles with surveillance and assault abilities.



Financing for the recent 30,000 drones comes from UK, Denmark, Netherlands, Latvia and Sweden.



The British authorety states these state-of-the-art, first-person view drones will assist Ukraine fight against Russian attacks, permitting Ukraine’s Armed Forces to maneuver past Russian air defenses and target enemy positions and armored vehicles.



