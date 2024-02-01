Dubai International Chamber Showcases Opportunities For Local Companies To Expand Into Vietnam And Indonesia Markets

(MENAFN- Mid-East)



The session attracted 120 participants from diverse economic sectors to explore

market entry strategies in the Southeast Asia region. Lootah:“Today's In Focus event comes as part of our ongoing drive to support

the expansion of companies operating in Dubai at both the regional and global

levels, and paves the way for participants to enter constructive partnerships in

promising international markets.”

Dubai, UAE – Dubai International Chamber, one of the three chambers operating

under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has successfully hosted the first 'In Focus'

session of the year to highlight promising opportunities for Dubai-based companies

to expand into Indonesia and Vietnam.

The event attracted 120 participants from diverse economic sectors and was

attended by H.E. Nguyễn Mạnh Tuấn, Ambassador Plenipotentiary and Extraordinary of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam to the United Arab Emirates. The session explored synergies and cooperation on trade and investment between Dubai and the two Southeast Asian countries through presentations and interactive panel discussions featuring experts on both markets.

Designed to support Dubai Chambers' member companies with their global expansion, the In Focus event examined a range of topics related to market entry strategies and conducting business in Indonesia and Vietnam, including the cost of living, ease of banking, financial facilities, and incentives available for foreign businesses.

The initiative creates a platform for Dubai businesses and member companies to engage with public and private sector leaders in key strategic markets. Participants are provided comprehensive information on the business landscapes in the targeted countries and regions, including guidance on the requirements for doing business and prospects for companies and investors.

The In Focus initiative comes as part of the chamber's support for companies across all stages of their overseas expansion, which ranges from the provision of timely market intelligence to assistance on company set-up procedures, economic partnerships, and business deals.

Commenting on the significance of the event, His Excellency Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, said:“Being present in Dubai creates a vital advantage for companies across diverse sectors due to the emirate's strategic location and competitive advantages, which include innovative services designed to promote the growth and prosperity of the private sector and encourage the expansion of local companies.”

His Excellency added:“Today's In Focus event comes as part of our ongoing drive to support the expansion of companies operating in Dubai at both the regional and global levels, and paves the way for participants to enter constructive partnerships in promising international markets.”

The In Focus event serves as an introduction to the chamber's New Horizons initiative, which enables Dubai-based companies to join tailored trade missions in targeted countries. Participants in the New Horizons roadshows benefit from opportunities to attend industry events and pre-arranged business meetings to explore investment opportunities and joint economic partnerships in the featured markets.

The In Focus and New Horizons initiatives are designed to support Dubai Chambers' strategic priorities by accelerating the global expansion of companies operating in Dubai and contribute to achieving the goals of the emirate's foreign trade plan, which seeks to increase non-oil foreign trade to AED 2 trillion by 2026.