Officials Discuss Shipping Challenges In Aqaba Zone

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 30 (Petra) - Officials from the Land Transport Regulatory Authority (LTRA), Aqaba Company for Ports Operation and Management (ACPOM), Aqaba Customs Directorate, and representatives of the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA) convened to address the challenges confronting shipping and transportation operations, as well as electronic connectivity.According to a statement from LTRA on Tuesday, Abdul Rahim Wreikat, Director General of LTRA, led discussions during a visit to the Aqaba Special Economic Zone, focusing on sector-related issues, collaborative efforts among stakeholders, shipping sector challenges, and strategies for overcoming them. The emphasis was on fostering cooperative efforts that would yield positive outcomes for the sector.Wreikat outlined the formation of a technical committee tasked with examining electronic linkage mechanisms, particularly with Aqaba Ports Company. He noted that significant progress had been made in linking information between the Authority, Customs, and other entities due to technical readiness.In a separate meeting with Hamza Al-Haj Hassan, Deputy Chairman of the Council of Aqaba Region Commissioners Authority, Wreikat discussed passenger transportation matters and enhancing coordination between the two entities. The aim is to align with the ASEZA's objectives regarding passenger transportation, adhering to approved guidelines, especially concerning tourist car rental offices and bus rental companies.Highlighting procedures for electronic linkage between transport documents issued by the Authority and those by clearing companies and brokers, Wreikat emphasized the importance of streamlined coordination and development of these processes, tailored to each entity's expertise.