Election Commission, Tunisian Ambassador Discuss Collaboration

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 31 (Petra) - Chairman of the Independent Election Commission, Musa Maaytah, met with Tunisian Ambassador to Amman, Mufida Al Zaribi, to discuss collaborative efforts.In a statement released by the Commission on Wednesday, Maaytah underscored the Commission's readiness for the upcoming parliamentary elections. He emphasized adherence to the current election law, including provisions for both local and national party lists, and highlighted the technical and logistical preparations underway.During the discussion, Maaytah emphasized the significance of recent constitutional amendments and legislative reforms in Jordan, particularly in bolstering the country's political landscape. These changes pave the way for greater participation of political parties in the Lower House of Parliament, potentially leading to the formation of partisan-majority parliamentary governments.Additionally, Maaytah noted the establishment of the Women's Empowerment Unit within the Commission, aimed at advancing women's participation in political affairs.Al Zaribi emphasized the importance of strengthening Jordanian-Tunisian relations. She proposed collaborative initiatives focused on women's empowerment and political modernization.Al Zaribi further advocated for fostering a tangible partnership between the Independent Election Commission of Jordan and Tunisia's Independent High Authority for Elections, aiming to enhance mutual interests and cooperation between the two entities.