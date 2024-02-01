Ben Bailey, DMD, ABOMS (Dipl), An Oral And Maxillofacial Surgeon With Oral Surgery Specialists Of Pueblo

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

New York City, New York Jan 31, 2024 (Issuewire )

-

Dr. Bailey is a board certified oral and maxillofacial surgeon at Oral Surgery Specialists of Pueblo in Colorado. He provides high-quality care to patients with various oral and facial conditions, including management of impacted teeth, missing teeth, jaw deformities, and facial trauma.

Passionate about improving the oral and facial health and function of his patients, Dr. Bailey strives to deliver compassionate, ethical, and evidence-based care. He is proud to be part of a team of highly qualified and experienced oral and maxillofacial surgeons who share a common vision of excellence, safety, and patient satisfaction.

Academically, Dr. Bailey graduated with his Doctor of Medicine in Dentistry Degree from Nova Southeastern University College of Dental Medicine, where he graduated with honors and received multiple awards for academic excellence. He then completed a rigorous four-year residency program at the University of Washington, where he gained extensive training and experience in oral and maxillofacial surgery.

Board certified in oral and maxillofacial surgery, Dr. Bailey is recognized as a Diplomate of the American Board of Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery (ABOMS). The ABOMS is the certifying board for the specialty of oral and maxillofacial surgery in the United States and is recognized and approved by the Council on Dental Education of the American Dental Association.

Committed to lifelong learning and professional development, Dr. Bailey regularly attends continuing education courses and conferences to keep abreast of the latest advances and innovations in oral and maxillofacial surgery.

Oral and maxillofacial surgery specializes in surgery of the face, mouth, and jaws. It is an internationally recognized surgical specialty. Oral and maxillofacial surgeons are dental specialists who treat conditions, defects, injuries, and esthetic aspects of the mouth, teeth, jaws, and face. Their training involves a four-year graduate degree in dentistry and the completion of a minimum four-year hospital surgical residency program.