Bali Imposes Green Tourism Tax On Int'l Tourists

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Bali : From February 14, 2024, every international tourist travelling to Bali will be required to pay RP150,000 (USD 9.60) per person, contributing to the preservation of Bali's culture and natural environment.

The official website, Love Bali, advises travellers to make the payment before their arrival in Bali to facilitate a smoother travel process.

To pay the tourism levy, visitors have to go to or download the Love Bali App from Playstore or Appstore. They have to provide passport number, name, email, and arrival date, then choose the payment method. The levy voucher will be sent to the submitted email address. Visitors have to present the levy voucher for scanning at checkpoints.

According to a document issued by the Governor of Bali, this international tourist levy will not only be used to implement sustainable initiatives but also to improve the quality of Bali's services and facilities.