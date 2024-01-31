Prestigious Doha Tour Set To Return Next Year

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Following the exceptional success achieved by this year's edition of the Doha International Equestrian Tour Championship, the event's organizing committee has announced the decision to continuously hold the event in the coming years starting 2025.

The prestigious event will return with the participation of more riders from across the world.

The 2024 Doha Tour held over three rounds, by the Qatar Equestrian Federation (QEF) in a strategic partnership with the Qatar Olympic Committee and Al Shaqab, in as many weeks recently concluded at Al Shaqab's Longines Outdoor Arena on January 27 and with stupendous success. It saw a high percentage of public attendance with more than 15,000 tickets sold.



Sheikh Ahmed bin Noah Al Thani

As many as 201 riders from 21 countries took part in the opening round including 93 Qatari riders and 32 from GCC countries. The second round had 248 male and female riders, including 89 internationally ranked riders. The third round had the highest participation with 265 male and female riders, including 93 internationally ranked riders.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Noah Al Thani, Chairman of the Supreme Organizing Committee of the tournament, praised the great success achieved by the Doha Tour, stressing that this success was an impetus in taking the decision to extend the contract for organizing the tournament.

“We look forward to organizing the next edition with higher financial prizes with an increase in the number of riders and the number of rounds. All of this will be after an evaluation study of the current edition by the relevant work teams of the organizing committee. The Doha International Equestrian Tour has become a tournament approved on the federation's calendar," Sheikh Ahmed said in a statement.

“The International Equestrian Club will give participating riders the opportunity to earn points that will enhance their international ranking,” he added.