Propane Tank Monitoring Company One-Tank Publishes Industry Survey Results With Butane-Propane News

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Propane Tank Monitoring company One-Tank

Propane Tank Monitoring Industry Technology & Adoption Survey Results

One-Tank Propane Tank Monitor & App

One-Tank recently sponsored a Propane Industry Technology & Efficiency Survey that was published on Butane-Propane News (BPN).

- Brian Humphrey, CEO of One-TankST. CHARLES, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- (ST. CHARLES, Mo.) One-Tank is known as a leader in the propane industry and strives to meet the needs of its customers in the best way possible. In an effort to keep propane marketers informed, One-Tank recently sponsored a Propane Industry Technology & Efficiency Survey that was published on Butane-Propane News (BPN).The survey had 175 responses, with the highest number of responses coming from California, Texas, and Ohio. When it comes to having propane tank monitors , 69% of respondents reported having monitors on less than 25% of their tanks. This shows that there is a huge opportunity for growth with propane tank monitoring . 62% of respondents said they're very likely to try tank monitoring in the next year.It was reported that fluctuating prices in the propane industry have caused propane managers to adjust their prices. However, increasing the amount of tank storage benefited one customer who states,“Our increased storage keeps us at a lower price point than our competitors.”One-Tank's CEO, Brian Humphrey, says the survey results demonstrate that the propane suppliers must be willing to adapt and change to stay competitive.“Challenges such as new regulatory requirements, the shift towards electrification, and heightened customer expectations for value and safety are exerting significant pressure on marketers to maintain their market position. Those who adapt with modern solutions are likely to gain a substantial advantage over competitors who lag in adapting to these changes.”Over the last few years, propane tank monitoring has expanded across all 50 states. The demand for propane has also been steadily increasing. One-Tank plans to use the results of the survey as guidance as it continues to play a role in the future of the propane industry. One-Tank strives to offer products and services that enhance propane storage, distribution, and remote monitoring.One-Tank has established itself as a leader through an innovative propane tank monitoring unit called Skytracker, which monitors ASME propane tank temperatures and tracks customer propane usage nationwide. This technology enables dealers to optimize operations by purchasing propane in bulk, while customers are billed based on their actual consumption. One-Tank Virtual Metering also empowers clients to schedule deliveries during off-season periods with lower propane prices, offering convenience, safety and efficiency.One-Tank is in a position to drive change within the propane industry even as prices fluctuate.To view the report:About One-Tank:One-Tank specializes in virtual metering and monitoring for the LPG, fuel & oil industries. With over 100 years of combined industry experience, they offer industry leading products as well as the One-Tank dashboard. Combined, this creates the industry's first field storage monitoring utility. One-Tank gives propane marketers the power to compete for a wider share of their market while increasing margins and customer satisfaction. The products are quick and easy to setup and use.

Cheryl Heppard

Heppard PR & Consulting

+1 248-973-7669

email us here