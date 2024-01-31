Medhavi Skills University Forms Strategic Alliance With London Wellness Academy To Propel Students Into Hospitality Careers

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Sikkim, 31st January 2024: In a groundbreaking move set to redefine the future of its student body, Medhavi Skills University (MSU), Sikkim, has proudly inaugurated a partnership with the London Wellness Academy, previously known as Steiner Training. This esteemed organization is celebrated for its excellence in grooming talent for the worldâ€TMs leading cruise lines.



This collaboration was officially unveiled on January 29th, 2024, in a ceremony that underscored MSU's unwavering dedication to elevating its students to international prominence. Spearheaded by Mr. Kuldip Sarma, Co-Founder & Pro-Chancellor of MSU, the initiative is a bold step towards achieving the University's vision of establishing India as the global Skill Capital.



The event was graced by Ms. Debbie Weaver (Pritchard), Director of International Recruitment at London Wellness Academy, whose insights into the cruise line industry underscored the immense value of global exposure for MSU students, facilitating their seamless integration into the international job market. A major highlight was the launch of MSU's Global Opportunities Program, designed to bridge the gap between students and international career prospects in the cruise and hospitality sectors, further cementing MSU's role in crafting world-class professionals.



The presence of Mr. R. P. Maurya, General Manager (HR) at National Hydroelectric Power Corporation, as the Guest of Honour, enriched the event with valuable industry insights, emphasizing the critical nexus between skill development and market demands.



Mr. Kuldip Sarma, Co-Founder & Pro-Chancellor of MSU shared his excitement about the partnership, emphasizing MSU's commitment to excellence, innovation, and global employment opportunities. "This collaboration," he noted, "is a clear reflection of our dedication to preparing our students for the global stage." He also thanked Ms. Debbie for accepting the invitation to visit the MSU Sikkim Campus from UK. Ms. Debbie Weaver expressed her enthusiasm for the initiative, stating, "It is a privilege to collaborate with Medhavi Skills University. This partnership is poised to unlock unprecedented opportunities for its students on a global scale."



Mr. R. P. Maurya, General Manager (HR) at National Hydroelectric Power Corporation added, "The synergy between academia and industry is pivotal for nurturing well-rounded professionals. I am thrilled to witness an event that so strongly advocates for international exposure as a cornerstone of career success."



The event concluded on an optimistic note, with students and faculty alike inspired by the promising avenues for global engagement that this partnership is set to offer. MSU reaffirms its commitment to empowering its students, aligning with its broader goal of positioning India as the Skill Capital of the world.



About Medhavi Skills University:



Established under The Medhavi Skills University Sikkim Act, 2021, Medhavi Skills University is a beacon of excellence in skill-based higher education in India. Recognized by the UGC, NCVET, DGT, and affiliated with NSDC, MSU collaborates with over 180 industries worldwide to offer innovative programs that blend skilling with academic rigor, ensuring student success and career mobility.



About London Wellness Academy:



With a storied 40-year history, the London Wellness Academy, formerly Steiner Training, stands as a pillar of quality within the cruise line industry. Having equipped over 50,000 professionals from 87 countries for careers on over 200 ships across 22 cruise lines, the Academy continues to be a global leader in spa and wellness education.

