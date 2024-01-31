Realisation Of Trilateral Agreements Is Guarantee Of Peace In S Caucasus, Says Zakharova

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said at a briefing today that the best guarantee of peace in the South Caucasus is the use of the principles of trilateral agreements reached by the leaders of Azerbaijan, Russia, and Armenia, Azernews reports.

"We are confident that the best guarantee of establishing stability and sustainable long-term peace in the South Caucasus is the early resumption of the implementation of the set of trilateral agreements at the highest level, concluded between 2020 and 2022," Zakharova said.

According to the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, the mentioned agreements include a non-alternative roadmap for reconciliation between Baku and Yerevan, as well as the elaboration of a peace treaty between the countries.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova also commented on Yerevan's rapprochement with NATO, calling it unsafe for the region.

"If someone wants closeness, it is necessary to understand how safe it is and what it will lead to. To begin with, it is necessary to understand what is beneficial to Armenia itself and its national interests," the official said.

"We need to open a map and see in which region and between which neighbours this country is located; read history textbooks."

In turn, NATO is very encouraged by Yerevan's shift towards the Alliance in foreign and defence policy and wants even greater closeness.

Javier Colomina, NATO Special Representative for the South Caucasus, who has become a frequent visitor to the region, frankly stated this in an interview with Armenia's Armenpress. He has made seven visits in two years alone and is quite satisfied with the fact that "over the past few years, Armenia has decided to politically and practically intensify cooperation with NATO."

"I know it's a difficult decision, and it will probably take a long time, but we certainly encourage our partners to come closer to us, and that's what Armenia is doing," Colomina said.