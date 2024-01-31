Realisation Of Trilateral Agreements Is Guarantee Of Peace In S Caucasus, Says Zakharova

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said at a
briefing today that the best guarantee of peace in the South
Caucasus is the use of the principles of trilateral agreements
reached by the leaders of Azerbaijan, Russia, and Armenia, Azernews reports.
"We are confident that the best guarantee of establishing
stability and sustainable long-term peace in the South Caucasus is
the early resumption of the implementation of the set of trilateral
agreements at the highest level, concluded between 2020 and 2022,"
Zakharova said.
According to the official representative of the Russian Foreign
Ministry, the mentioned agreements include a non-alternative
roadmap for reconciliation between Baku and Yerevan, as well as the
elaboration of a peace treaty between the countries.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova also
commented on Yerevan's rapprochement with NATO, calling it unsafe
for the region.
"If someone wants closeness, it is necessary to understand how
safe it is and what it will lead to. To begin with, it is necessary
to understand what is beneficial to Armenia itself and its national
interests," the official said.
"We need to open a map and see in which region and between which
neighbours this country is located; read history textbooks."
In turn, NATO is very encouraged by Yerevan's shift towards the
Alliance in foreign and defence policy and wants even greater
closeness.
Javier Colomina, NATO Special Representative for the South
Caucasus, who has become a frequent visitor to the region, frankly
stated this in an interview with Armenia's Armenpress. He has made
seven visits in two years alone and is quite satisfied with the
fact that "over the past few years, Armenia has decided to
politically and practically intensify cooperation with NATO."
"I know it's a difficult decision, and it will probably take a
long time, but we certainly encourage our partners to come closer
to us, and that's what Armenia is doing," Colomina said.
