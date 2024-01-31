New Zealand, Australian Foreign, Defence Ministers Met First Time In“2+2” Format

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) WELLINGTON, Jan 31 (NNN-RNZ) – New Zealand and Australia's foreign ministers and defence ministers, met today, to discuss key global issues, the first time the two country's foreign and defence ministers have met in the“2+2” format.

New Zealand foreign and defence ministers have regular engagement with their Australian counterparts, but this will be the first meeting of this type, the New Zealand government said.

New Zealand Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Winston Peters, and Defence Minister, Judith Collins, travelled to Melbourne today for the inaugural meeting.

“The meeting is an important opportunity to discuss our shared commitment to our alliance and identify avenues through which to deepen our cooperation,” Peters said.

Collins said, the meeting is an opportunity to align and strengthen New Zealand's responses to international developments, particularly those in the Pacific region.

The ministers plan to discuss key global issues, including the Russia-Ukraine and Israel-Hamas conflicts, and the Houthi attacks on the Red Sea.

It is the first face-to-face meeting between Peters and his Australian counterpart Penny Wong, and the second engagement between Collins and her counterpart, Richard Marles, who is also the Australian deputy prime minister.

Peters and Collins will also hold separate bilateral discussions with their Australian counterparts before the delegation returns to New Zealand tomorrow.– NNN-RNZ