Urvashi Rautela Trains With Irish MMA Fighter Conor Mcgregor For Her Next Film

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 31 (IANS) Actress Urvashi Rautela, who is gearing up for her upcoming project with Telugu star Nandamuri Balakrishna, tentatively called 'NBK109', has opted for the hard route.

The actress has learnt action and stunts from the celebrated Irish mixed martial artist and professional boxer, Conor McGregor. Conor who worked with Urvashi for the project seems to have had the most incredible experience with her.

Talking about his experience of working with the actress, he said:“The only Bollywood film person I Know after Shah Rukh Khan is Urvashi Rautela. Just look at her beauty and popularity. She's an excellent and outstanding actor and an artiste:”

He further mentioned:“She is a shining example of beauty from India and I'm sure you'll be seeing her in more Hollywood projects soon. She has an amazing fitness report.”

On the work front, Urvashi has projects like 'Welcome 3' with Akshay Kumar, 'NBK109' with Bobby Deol, Dulqueer Salman, Nandamuri Balakrishna, 'Baap' (remake of Hollywood blockbuster 'Expendables') with Sunny Deol and Sanjay Dutt, 'Inspector Avinash 2' with Randeep Hooda and 'Black Rose'.

The actress will also be seen in an upcoming movie titled 'JNU' which is a biopic where she's playing a college politician along with a very special music video with Jason Derulo.

