Turkmenistan And Uzbekistan Collaborate On Customs Data Exchange Mechanism

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 31. A joint
practical training was held at the customs posts of 'Farap
Avtoyollary' (Turkmenistan) and Alat (Uzbekistan) to develop a
mechanism for exchanging preliminary information about goods
crossing the border, Trend reports.
Members of both customs posts' Port Control Groups attended the
occasion, as did a representative from Turkmenistan's Central
Office of the State Customs Service.
During the training, the parties practiced exchanging pre-agreed
data about incoming and outgoing shipments.
Furthermore, the event aimed to create a system for information
exchange within the context of the Turkmen-Uzbek Protocol, which
went into effect in October 2021.
Meanwhile, the expansion of information interaction at the
borders is one of the priorities of the customs services of
Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.
This makes it possible to simplify and speed up customs
procedures, and successful testing in practice of the new data
exchange mechanism brings the implementation of this system closer
to the permanent work of control authorities at the border.
Stay up to date with more news at Trend News
Agency's WhatsApp channel
MENAFN31012024000187011040ID1107790397
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.