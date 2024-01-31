Turkmenistan And Uzbekistan Collaborate On Customs Data Exchange Mechanism

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 31. A joint practical training was held at the customs posts of 'Farap Avtoyollary' (Turkmenistan) and Alat (Uzbekistan) to develop a mechanism for exchanging preliminary information about goods crossing the border, Trend reports.

Members of both customs posts' Port Control Groups attended the occasion, as did a representative from Turkmenistan's Central Office of the State Customs Service.

During the training, the parties practiced exchanging pre-agreed data about incoming and outgoing shipments.

Furthermore, the event aimed to create a system for information exchange within the context of the Turkmen-Uzbek Protocol, which went into effect in October 2021.

Meanwhile, the expansion of information interaction at the borders is one of the priorities of the customs services of Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

This makes it possible to simplify and speed up customs procedures, and successful testing in practice of the new data exchange mechanism brings the implementation of this system closer to the permanent work of control authorities at the border.

