Azerbaijan's Azerblast LLC Talks Plans To Maximize Industrial Explosives Production Volume

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 30. The industrial
explosives plant in Ganja aims to produce 14,000 tons of ANFO and
H-anfo type bulk industrial explosives annually during its initial
stage of operation, said CEO of AzerBlast LLC (a subsidiary of
AzerGold CJSC) Rizvan Bakhshiyev during the press conference
dedicated to the results of activities for 2023, Trend reports.
Bakhshiyev mentioned that considering the existing mining
potential of Karabakh and East Zangezur, which have been liberated
from occupation, along with significant construction projects and
export potential, the plant aims to increase its annual production
volume to a maximum of 31,500 tons in the next stage.
"As a potentially hazardous production site, the plant has fully
prioritized technical safety, meeting the requirements of both
local and international legislation. The project has received a
total investment of 15 million manat ($8.8 million), with 5.5
million manat ($3.2 million) allocated for construction works and 4
million manat ($2.35 million) for the purchase and installation of
equipment," he added.
Will be updated
MENAFN31012024000187011040ID1107790357
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.