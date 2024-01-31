Azerbaijan's Azerblast LLC Talks Plans To Maximize Industrial Explosives Production Volume

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 30. The industrial explosives plant in Ganja aims to produce 14,000 tons of ANFO and H-anfo type bulk industrial explosives annually during its initial stage of operation, said CEO of AzerBlast LLC (a subsidiary of AzerGold CJSC) Rizvan Bakhshiyev during the press conference dedicated to the results of activities for 2023, Trend reports.

Bakhshiyev mentioned that considering the existing mining potential of Karabakh and East Zangezur, which have been liberated from occupation, along with significant construction projects and export potential, the plant aims to increase its annual production volume to a maximum of 31,500 tons in the next stage.

"As a potentially hazardous production site, the plant has fully prioritized technical safety, meeting the requirements of both local and international legislation. The project has received a total investment of 15 million manat ($8.8 million), with 5.5 million manat ($3.2 million) allocated for construction works and 4 million manat ($2.35 million) for the purchase and installation of equipment," he added.

