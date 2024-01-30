Dubai Health Introduces Its Academic Health System To Industry Leaders At Arab Health 2024

(MENAFN- Mid-East)



Dr. Amer Sharif, CEO of Dubai Health, presented Dubai's first integrated academic health system in an industry briefing session, attracting over 150 healthcare leaders and officials Dubai Health seeks to enhance the quality of patient care in the Emirate

Dubai, 30: Dubai Health, the first integrated academic health system in Dubai, held an industry briefing session on Day 1 of the 49th Arab Health Exhibition and Congress, taking place this week at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

At the session, H.E. Dr. Amer Sharif, CEO of Dubai Health, presented a comprehensive overview of Dubai's first integrated academic health system model to over 150 industry thought leaders and officials from the UAE and abroad. Drawing parallels with globally renowned institutions adopting similar models, Dr. Amer shared exclusive insights on the work being undertaken by Dubai Health. Dubai aligns with leading academic health systems worldwide, enhancing patient outcomes and promoting accessibility and sustainability within its healthcare sector.

During the session, Dr. Amer highlighted Dubai Health's commitment to enhancing health outcomes by building local talent and fostering research and innovation. He also shed light on working collaboratively by integrating knowledge, people, and capabilities to deliver patient-centric, evidence-based care that sets new benchmarks in healthcare excellence.

Dr. Amer Sharif said: “ Through a unified commitment to patient-centered care, we are not just shaping the present healthcare landscape, but also laying the foundation for a transformative future anchored in our primary value of 'Patient First.' This commitment extends beyond the present, as we strive to create a lasting impact on the lives and wellbeing of our community for generations to come.”

“Central to our goals are partnerships and collaborations that amplify our efforts and catalyze innovation. By cultivating strong alliances with stakeholders across the healthcare spectrum, we harness collective expertise and resources to address the present health challenges and drive meaningful change, ensuring that together we advance health for humanity.” H.E. Amer added.

Dubai Health was established to elevate the standard of care and to advance health for humanity. Dubai Health comprises six hospitals, 26 ambulatory health centers, 20 medical fitness centers, Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences, and Al Jalila Foundation through the integration of care, learning, discovery, and giving. Eleven thousand employees collaborate across multidisciplinary teams to put the patient first.