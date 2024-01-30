(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Revealing Excellence: Finalists Unveiled for 30th Kingsley and Kate Tufts Poetry Awards

Claremont Graduate University Reveals Finalists for 30th Anniversary Kingsley and Kate Tufts Poetry Awards

Claremont, CA - Claremont Graduate University proudly announces the finalists for the 30th annual Kingsley and Kate Tufts Poetry Awards. These accolades represent a distinguished recognition of outstanding achievements in contemporary poetry.

The Kingsley Tufts Poetry Award, a prize of $100,000.00, is bestowed annually upon the most exceptional book of poetry published in the preceding year by a poet in "mid-career." Simultaneously, the Kate Tufts Discovery Award grants $10,000.00 to a debut book of poetry authored by a "poet of genuine promise." This year witnessed the submission of approximately four hundred books vying for these prestigious honors.

Finalists for the 2024 Kingsley Tufts Awards:

1. The World Keeps Ending, and the World Goes On (Ecco/Harper Collins) by Franny Choi

2. West: A Translation (Copper Canyon Press) by Paisley Rekdal

3. How To Communicate (W.W. Norton) by John Lee Clark

4. Meltwater (Milkweed Books) by Claire Wahmanholm

5. Trace Evidence (Tin House Press) by Charif Shanahan

Finalists for the 2024 Kate Tufts Discovery Awards:

1. Bluest Nude (Milkweed Books) by Ama Codjoe

2. Short Film Featuring My Beloved's Red Bronco (Milkweed Books) by K. Iver

3. Bittering the Wound (Autumn House Press) by Jacqui Germain

4. The Book of Redacted Paintings (Black Lawrence Press) by Arthur Kayzakian

5. banana [] (University of Pittsburgh Press) by Paul Hlava Ceballos

As Claremont Graduate University celebrates the 30th anniversary of the Kingsley and Kate Tufts Poetry Awards in 2024, the anticipation builds towards the announcement of the winners on February 3, 2024. These awards continue to be a beacon that acknowledges and fosters exceptional talent in the realm of contemporary poetry.

