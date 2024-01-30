Burger King Appoints The Academy For UK PR

(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON - Burger King UK has hired The Academy as its retained PR

agency, after a competitive pitch.



The agency will lead

Burger King UK's press office, as well as working on creative brand campaigns and handling crisis and issues management. The account will be led by associate director Evren Ahmet.



Burger King's previous UK agency was Splendid, which was appointed in 2022, and before that the QSR chain worked with Frank.



The Academy joins Burger King UK's marketing agency roster, which includes social media and influencer specialist Coolr, ad agency BBH, Walk-In Media

and customer experience agency Merkle.



Burger King UK CEO Katie Evans said:“We're

at an important moment of growth in the UK and The Academy impressed us with their complete understanding of the brief. Their proposal left us feeling excited, while also challenging us at the same time.”



The Academy CEO and founder Mitch Kaye added:“Burger King UK's track record of brave, game-changing work speaks for itself, and we are excited to help them write the next chapter of the story.”

Burger King joins Amazon, Peroni ,

Marie Curie and Disney on The Academy's client roster.