Stem Cell Banking Market Size, Industry Trends, Share, Growth And Report 2023-2028

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ Stem Cell Banking Market Report by Product Type (Adult Stem Cells, Human Embryonic Cells, IPS Cells), Service Type (Sample Preservation and Storage, Sample Analysis, Sample Processing, Sample Collection and Transportation), Bank Type (Private, Public), Utilization (Used, Unused), Application (Personalized Banking Applications, Research Applications, Clinical Applications), and Region 2023-2028 “, The global stem cell banking market size reached US$ 7.4 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 11.7 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1% during 2023-2028.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Global Stem Cell Banking Industry:

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases:

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases worldwide is a significant factor propelling the market. Chronic diseases, such as heart disease, cancer, and diabetes, are the leading causes of death and disability globally. Stem cells offer a promising avenue for developing new treatment strategies for these conditions. As the global population ages and the incidence of such diseases rises, there is a growing demand for innovative therapies. Stem cell banking provides a repository of cells that can be used in the development and implementation of these treatments. This demand for advanced healthcare solutions is a major driving force behind the growth of the stem cell banking market, as more individuals and families seek to bank stem cells for potential future therapeutic use.

Rising Government Initiatives:

Another factor contributing to the growth of the market is the support from governmental and ethical bodies. Governments across the globe are increasingly recognizing the potential of stem cell research and therapy, leading to more supportive regulations and funding. For instance, policies that encourage research and ensure the ethical collection and use of stem cells have been instrumental in this sector's growth. Ethical guidelines play a critical role in maintaining public trust and ensuring responsible practices in stem cell banking and research. This regulatory and ethical support promotes public confidence and encourages investment and innovation in the field, further driving market growth.

Technological Advancements:

One of the key factors driving the market is the rapid advancements in regenerative medicine. Regenerative medicine focuses on repairing, replacing, or regenerating human cells, tissues, or organs to restore or establish normal function. This field has witnessed significant growth due to technological advancements and increased research in stem cell therapy. Stem cells have the unique ability to develop into different cell types, offering potential cures for various diseases, including cancer, diabetes, and heart disease. The growing awareness of these potential benefits has led to an increase in stem cell banking, where stem cells are collected and stored for future therapeutic use. This trend is further fueled by the increasing success rates of stem cell-based treatments and ongoing clinical trials, positioning stem cell banking as a crucial resource in modern healthcare.

Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Product Type:



Adult Stem Cells

Human Embryonic Cells IPS Cells

Adult stem cells dominate the market as they are ethically uncontroversial, adipose tissue, sourced from bone marrow, and peripheral blood.

Breakup by Service Type:



Sample Preservation and Storage

Sample Analysis

Sample Processing Sample Collection and Transportation

Sample preservation and storage holds the largest market share due to the escalating demand for safe and reliable storage solutions for precious stem cell samples.

Breakup by Bank Type:



Private Public

Private dominates the market as they offer a unique opportunity for clients to preserve their own or their newborn's stem cells, often sourced from cord blood, for potential future medical needs.

Breakup by Utilization:



Used Unused

Unused segment dominates the market due to the growing trend toward proactive healthcare.

Breakup by Application:



Personalized Banking Applications

Research Applications Clinical Applications

Clinical applications holds the largest market share as these applications demand various stem cell types, such as hematopoietic, mesenchymal, and induced pluripotent stem cells.

Market Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

North America leads the market due to advanced healthcare infrastructure and robust research and development activities.

Stem Cell Banking Market Trends:

Presently, increasing numbers of parents are opting to store their children's cord blood and tissue stem cells in private stem cell banks. This trend is driven by the potential future therapeutic applications of these cells, including the treatment of various diseases and conditions. Besides, public cord blood banking is also expanding, providing a valuable resource for stem cell transplants and research. Many countries are investing in the establishment and growth of public cord blood banks to serve a broader population. Moreover, stem cell therapies are increasingly being used for the treatment of a wide range of medical conditions, including blood disorders, neurodegenerative diseases, and orthopedic injuries. This expanding list of clinical applications is driving the demand for stem cell banking.

