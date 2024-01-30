Loading, unloading activities of goods in Mazandaran ports surges by 78 percent in 10 months YoY

(MENAFN) A provincial official in Mazandaran province, located in the north of Iran, announced a significant increase of 78 percent in the loading and unloading activities of goods in the region's ports during the first ten months of the current Iranian calendar year, spanning from March 21, 2023, to January 20, 2024, compared to the corresponding period in the previous year.



Saeed Kia-Kajouri, the director-general of the province’s Ports and Maritime Department, disclosed that over 1.2 million tons of products were handled in the ports of Mazandaran province over the mentioned ten-month period.



According to reports from the Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO), the aggregate loading and unloading activities across Iran's ports increased by eight percent during the first ten months of the ongoing year compared to the same period in the previous year. The PMO reported a total of 194,078,457 tons of commodities being loaded and unloaded across the nation's ports during this duration.



The container sector also witnessed a notable uptick in loading and unloading operations, showing a six percent increase year-on-year during the specified period.



Earlier data released by the Transport and Urban Development Ministry revealed a notable surge in loading and unloading activities across Iran's ports during the previous Iranian calendar year 1400, which concluded on March 20, 2023. The ministry reported a 17 percent increase in the loading and unloading of goods, reaching 152.91 million tons compared to 130.69 million tons in the preceding year.



