TABIB Clarifies Questions Related To Quarantine For People Infected With Measles

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Nigar Hasanova Read more

TABIB has clarified the issue of whether those who came in contact with a person infected with measles should be quarantined, Azernews reports.

It said that quarantine of persons who have been in contact with persons infected with measles until symptoms are not observed is not provided by law.

It was noted that if any symptoms of measles are observed, a sick sheet can be opened for that person.

"Until the symptoms are observed, the contact person is kept under the strict control of the registered polyclinic and the Republican Hygiene and Epidemiology Center of the Ministry of Health. The medical certificate can be issued by family doctors or infectious disease doctors."

For your information, there are suggestions on the social network that those who have been in contact with a person infected with measles are spreading the disease in schools, kindergartens, and other public places because they are not quarantined at home.