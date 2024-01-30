LEGA SERIE A NAMED WORLD'S BEST LEAGUE FOR THE 12TH TIME BY IFFHS

(MENAFN- Tales & Heads) Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, 30 January 2024: Lega Serie A, Italy's premier professional football league, has been named the best league in the world for 2023 by the International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS). This marks the league's 12th recognition in this prestigious global ranking since its inception in 1991.



In a closely contested ranking, the English Premier League secured the second spot for the sixth time in seven years, with Spain's LaLiga maintaining its third-place position for two consecutive years. Meanwhile, Brazil's Serie A was ranked fourth, surpassing Germany's Bundesliga and France's Ligue 1. The Portuguese Primeira Liga was placed seventh, followed by the Dutch Eredivisie and the Belgian First Division A. Completing the top 10 is Argentina's Liga Profesional.



Commenting on the announcement, Luigi De Siervo, CEO of Lega Serie, said: “Being named the world's top league for 2023 by the IFFHS is of immense significance to us. It solidifies our position above the English Premier League and LaLiga, and is a reflection of the collective efforts and remarkable achievements of our teams in Serie A. The fact that our clubs were in three European finals last season and are performing strongly in ongoing European competitions highlights the significant strides our league has made recently. This achievement enhances our broadcasting appeal and strengthens our position as a platform for communication and marketing with our commercial partners.”



Alfonso De Stefano, Managing Director MENA of Lega Serie A, said: “The IFFHS accolade represents a significant milestone for Serie A in terms of global recognition, and of course, a part of this recognition comes from the MENA region, where 16 million Calcio fans, half of whom are under the age of 25, hold Serie A in a special place in their hearts. Our focus remains on engaging with these fans and enriching their experience with the unique spirit and competition of Italian football.”



In the European rankings, Serie A has reclaimed the top spot, a position it last held in 2020, while the English Premier League, now in second place, has ended its two-year reign. Meanwhile, the Spanish Liga continues to hold strong, securing third place for the fourth consecutive year, ahead of the German Bundesliga. Rounding out the top five, just as it did last year, is the French League 1.



In South America's Conmebol zone, Brazil's Serie A has consistently been the top league since 2017, with Argentina's Liga Profesional maintaining its second-place position for three years running, ahead of Colombia's Primera A. Paraguay's Professional Division has dropped a rank, while Ecuador's Liga Pro has maintained its place in the top 5 since 2014.



Turning to Africa, the Egyptian Premier League has been a fixture in the world's top 20 since 2020, upholding its dominance for four consecutive years. This achievement places it ahead of Morocco's Botola, which has been in the African top 3 since 2018, and Algeria's League A.



In Asia, the competitive landscape is equally dynamic. The K League Classic of South Korea continues its reign as the best league in Asia since 2011, but it's closely challenged by the ROSHN Saudi League, which is making a strong comeback, edging out Japan's J1 League.



In the CONCACAF zone, Mexico's Liga MX remains the front-runner, while Costa Rica's Primera Division maintains its position in the top 3. Notably, the US MLS has staged an impressive return to the podium after a five-year gap.



In Oceania, New Zealand's Premiership continues to lead for the fourth consecutive year, setting the standard for the region. Following closely are Tahiti's League 1 and the Telekom S-League from the Solomon Islands, rounding out the top performances in this zone.





