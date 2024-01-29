Azerbaijan's Public Council Urges Armenia To Stop Amuldagh Gold Mining

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. The Public
Council under the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of
Azerbaijan has called on Armenia to stop mining at the Amuldagh
gold mine, chairman of the council Amin Mammadov told Trend .
According to Mammadov, following Armenia's expressed intent to
construct a plant near the border with Nakhchivan in the Arazdeyen
village last June, various statements have been issued, including
the submission of an open letter to Armenian Prime Minister Nikol
Pashinyan on this matter.
"We appreciate the protest by Armenian civil society
organizations and eco-activists who have expressed concern about
the environmental risks posed by the Amuldagh mine's exploitation,
notably its impact on biodiversity and water resources. Last June,
we released several declarations regarding Armenia's intention to
build a factory near the Nakhchivan border near the town of
Arazdeyen. Unfortunately, there was no response from Armenian civic
society at the time. However, more than 100 Armenian civil society
organizations and eco-activists have raised their concerns over the
Amuldagh gold mine and its effects. As a result of these
activities, heavy metals are released into the Bargushad River and
pollute the Araz river via the Hakari River. Unfortunately, foreign
firms function as investors," the chairman added.
The Amuldagh deposit is around 13 kilometers from Istisu, a
natural mineral water reservoir. The development of the Amuldagh
deposit is inflicting severe and devastating harm to Istisu's
mineral springs.
The Amuldagh deposit is located between the Arpachay and
Bazarchay rivers, which flow through Azerbaijan into the Araz
river. The use of illegal and very harmful toxic compounds in the
exploitation of the Amuldagh field is destroying the ecosystem,
acidifying river flows and contaminating water. Gold mining
pollutes not only the Araz river, but it also has a significant
impact on the surrounding Goycha lake environment. Furthermore,
this business poses a serious risk to the Caspian Sea basin. As the
Arpachay and Bazarchay rivers, flowing through the Nakhchivan
Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan, join the Araz river and
eventually discharge into the Caspian Sea, the exploitation of the
field results in severe environmental damage not only in Azerbaijan
but also in Iran and other Caspian countries..
