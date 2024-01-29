Karrie Catalano

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Karrie is a licensed real estate salesperson at Howard Hanna in Amherst, New York. She is dedicated to delivering the highest level of professional service to residential home buyers and sellers in Erie and Niagara County.

Focused on providing a seamless experience, Karrie's main goal is to ensure her clients feel comfortable through her proficient and personable approach. Another goal of hers is to inspire confidence in buyers and sellers by meticulously representing their best interests in every real estate transaction.

With a solid academic background, Karrie holds two Associates degrees and a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration.

Prior to her thriving real estate career, she spent over 15 years working in a law firm setting. This experience cultivated a strong work ethic characterized by unwavering integrity and a steadfast belief in core values.

Obtaining her real estate license in 2019, where she quickly discovered her calling, Karrie has thrived in the industry with seamless and effective performance. To stay abreast of industry trends and local market dynamics, she consistently enhances her real estate education and expands her knowledge.

Recognized for her exceptional performance, Karrie received the prestigious“Rising Star” Achievement Award at the Crossroads Howard Hanna location in both 2019 and 2020. This esteemed accolade acknowledges her outstanding sales volume and successful completion of transactions within the first 18 months as an agent.

Outside of real estate, Karrie engages in activities such as yoga, pilates, cycling, and any outdoor pursuits. Her love for travel is complemented by the joy of watching her boys play hockey.