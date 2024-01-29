Moh: Three Palestinians Killed By Israeli Occupation Forces In West Bank

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Jan 29 (KUNA) -- Up to three Palestinians were killed by the Israeli occupation forces gunfire in the West Bank, bringing the death toll up to five on Monday.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said in a statement that Obeid Hamed, 18, was martyred by a bullet in the chest whereas Muhanad Al-Fasfoos, 18, died after he was critically injured from shots in the chest during confrontations with the occupation forces.

Meanwhile, Rani Al-Shaer, 16, was killed by occupation forces' gunfire, whereas according to local sources, an ambulance crew was blocked from reaching him and detained his body. Another young man was also killed by occupation forces earlier today in Jenin.

The death toll of Palestinian martyrs since October 7 has risen to 378 in the West Bank. (end)

nq









MENAFN29012024000071011013ID1107780834