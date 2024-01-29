Capstreet-Backed Hh2 Strengthens Its Leadership Team With New CRO And CTO Appointments

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Construction software company adds Aaron Brandwein as CRO and Geoff Gohs as CTO

KAYSVILLE, Utah, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- hh2 Cloud Services (“hh2” or“the Company”), a provider of software for the construction industry, today announced the appointment of Aaron Brandwein as Chief Revenue Officer and Geoff Gohs as Chief Technology Officer. hh2 is backed by Capstreet, a Houston-based, lower middle market private equity firm.



“I am delighted to welcome both Aaron and Geoff to hh2 as we bolster our C-suite to position the Company for ongoing growth,” said hh2 CEO Jamie Clymer.“Aaron's data-driven approach to building and scaling SaaS organizations and his commitment to empowering and rewarding teams for success align neatly with our company goals. Geoff's experience scaling engineering teams and his skill in cloud architecture and serverless infrastructure should help both reinforce our foundation and further innovation for our customers.”

Mr. Brandwein brings more than 25 years of experience leading large, high-performing private equity-backed portfolio companies and other privately held companies. Previously, he served as Chief Revenue Officer at Net Health and Optima Healthcare Solutions, and as Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at SaaS provider Homecare Homebase.

Mr. Gohs joins hh2 from Gaggle, where he served as Chief Technology Officer, having previously held the same position at LINQ and XiLi Mobile. He also served as Vice President of Engineering at both Apiture and Live Oak Bank.

“Both Aaron and Geoff bring deep knowledge and experience in scaling organizations to the hh2 team,” said Rick Pleczko, CEO, Capstreet Operating Executive Group and Executive Chair at hh2.“We expect their expertise and leadership to be valuable assets as hh2 continues to identify avenues for both organic and inorganic growth. We look forward to their contributions to the Company's success.”

About hh2 Cloud Services

After nearly two decades, hh2 Cloud Services® continues to advance cloud-based construction management solutions for the commercial construction space. hh2 offers solutions for time-entry, punch clock, AP routing & approval, credit card transaction coding, reimbursement coding, document routing & approval, applications for payment, human resources, daily logs, service management, dispatch, data aggregation, and pay stubs. hh2 also provides robust, scalable, construction integration-platform-as-a-service (iPaaS) with the Universal Construction Model® (UCM®). Please visit for more information.

About Capstreet

Founded in 1990, Capstreet invests in lower middle market software, tech-enabled services, and industrial business services companies. With over 45 platform investments and over 200 add-on acquisitions since inception, Capstreet's investment strategy is focused on utilizing its Capvalue FrameworkTM to help accelerate growth and profitability, and create long term sustainable businesses. The majority of Capstreet's investments have been with founder- or entrepreneur-owned businesses. For more information, visit the Capstreet website, .

