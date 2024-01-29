Waayupay Brings A Change In Digital Banking Experience With Innovative Neo Banking Platform

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Globally revered fintech company, AYUSV Technologies Private Limited has created a new brand, WaayuPay that brings a revolutionary transformation to the digital banking experience. The brand has recently launched an Innovative Neo Banking Platform that provides cutting-edge API's for instant bulk payments. This state-of-art banking platform brings more ease and convenience with seamless transactions. It combines advanced technology with user-friendly features to offer an efficient banking experience that can empower users without confusing them with complex banking procedures. This is about to revolutionise the online payment methods and the company is inviting everyone to join this successful fintech journey.

Vidur Anand, founder & CEO of WaayuPay, says, "We are thrilled to unveil our Neo Banking platform, which represents a significant leap forward in our mission to redefine the banking experience. Our platform is not just a Neo Bank; it's a comprehensive financial ecosystem designed to empower users with more control and transparency over their financial operations. The first to be launched in WaayuPay is PayOut API where our platform will integrate with other business systems for seamless payments using IMPS, NEFT & RTGS channels." This banking platform offers key features like 24/7 access to banking services, personalised financial management tools, enhanced security protocols, seamless third-party integrations, and a strong commitment to eco-friendly practices that helps to integrate with sustainability, a step towards green banking.

The modern digital world is revolving faster with continuous digital progress. Digital financial solutions have become more important than ever for both, individuals and businesses. Considering omni-channel financial needs, this neo-banking platform is integrated with powerful features and functionalities along with an intuitive interface that caters to the unique needs of users. Currently, this platform is available for use by both individual consumers and businesses. However, it has ongoing plans for further enhancement and the addition of new features and products. WaayuPay is dedicated to maintaining its position and legacy by creating more financial technology innovation that empowers its users. The upcoming products in its progressive pipeline include Instant TopUp APIs, PayIn APIs, and many others. The latest Neo Banking Platform can also be integrated with its B2B AEPS Admin Portals which is a PAAS platform by the parenting company AYUSV Technologies Private Limited. Check out the PAAS platform at .

WaayuPay is a self-funded venture by Founder & CEO Vidur Anand who did an amazing job in turning this dream into reality. He said,“As of now, the entire funding to develop the platform is self-funded, however, I am open to investments from Investors to take WaayuPay to the next level of growth and expansion”. This latest innovation is the ultimate banking platform that can help all kinds of businesses starting from startup ventures, small-scale companies, or big-scale industries. The platform is fully integrated with HRMS ( ), Applicant Tracking Systems ( ) and ( ), Mobile Recharge API providers ( ) or any system where instant payments are to be made such as salaries, commissions, vendor payments, and bulk payments for any business case. The all-in-one comprehensive banking system offers over 100 payment options with unparalleled flexibility.

The use case of WaayuPay PayOut API's are multiple, for eg, it can be integrated with HRMS Systems for instant salary disbursements, instead of uploading cumbersome Excel sheets in net-banking systems, another use case is integrating PayOut API's with Business ERP's for vendor payments, or paying commissions to network marketing companies. Similarly, there are many such use cases, where bulk payments are common and routine. Businesses just need to integrate WaayuPay API's with their internal systems.

WaayuPay offers a robust payout suite that helps to drive empowerment and growth. It facilitates seamless and efficient transactions for bulk payout processes that help the users manage and distribute their funds more effectively without worrying too much. Whether it is payroll, vendor payments, affiliate commissions, or anything else; this all-in-one platform helps to reduce administrative burden and improve efficiency for overall business operations. With custom payment options, this is the most reliable platform for all kinds of businesses across the industry. The company is currently inviting business owners and investors to take part in this progressive fintech journey that can empower all.

The Founder and CEO, Vidur Anand is ready to create a new business ecosystem with his company and the latest technologically advanced digital neo-banking platform that can pave the future of the fintech industry. Those who want to explore more of this new platform can visit the official website at and find out more.