(MENAFN) In a significant development, British Trade Minister Kimmy Badenoch has announced the dismissal of the head of the Post Office company, a decision made in the wake of escalating tensions surrounding a scandal where hundreds of branch managers were wrongly convicted of theft due to flaws in the Post Office's information program. The controversy stems from programming defects in the "Horizon" accounting system, which was implemented by the Post Office Public Corporation starting in the late 1990s.



The Horizon accounting program, designed to streamline financial processes, inadvertently resulted in deficits in the accounts of numerous branches. Some Post Office managers steadfastly denied any issues with the program, compelling branch managers to bear the burden of accounting deficits, ultimately leading to the financial ruin of many.



Between 1999 and 2015, approximately 700 Post Office branch managers found themselves embroiled in legal actions, facing wrongful convictions and devastating consequences, all stemming from the flawed computer system installed by Fujitsu. However, in a turning point, a Supreme Court judge in December 2019 acknowledged the presence of "errors and defects" in the system, recognizing a "substantial risk" of insolvency in the postal branch accounts.



The aftermath of this scandal has been profound, with lives shattered and reputations tarnished. A television series titled "Mister Bates vs. the Post Office" aired in January, shedding light on the struggles of branch managers to clear their names and seek compensation. The series has sparked public outrage and intensified the calls for accountability.



Against this backdrop, the decision to dismiss the head of the Post Office underscores the gravity of the situation and the government's commitment to addressing the repercussions of the Horizon system's failures. The scandal has not only exposed systemic issues but has also triggered a renewed push for justice and restitution for those who suffered unjustly in the aftermath of the flawed accounting program.

