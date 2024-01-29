Iran Executes 4 'Israeli Spies' Linked To Espionage Operation. Details Here

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Iran executed four people that they claimed were connected to an Israeli espionage operation, Iranian state media has reported news agency reported that Iran's judiciary announced that the four terrorists were executed at dawn. As per the report, the defendants were accused of illegally entering Iranian territory from Iraq's Kurdistan region to carry out a bombing operation in an Isfahan-based factory producing equipment for Iran's Ministry of Defence were sentenced to death for espionage cooperation in favour of the Israeli regime on September 18, 2023. They were also convicted of forming and managing a terrorist group with the aim of disrupting the country's security. An appeal court later upheld the verdict after re-examining the case.

The four were identified as Iranian nationals: Mohammad Faramarzi, Mohsen Mazloum, Vafa Azarbar and Pejman Fatehi. The execution was carried out after the country's Supreme Court upheld their death sentences, handed down by another court in September operation was meant to take place in the summer of 2022 on behalf of Israel's Mossad and was averted by Iranian intelligence, according to the reports last month, Iran executed four people three men and a woman

and sentenced several others to prison for having alleged links with Israel's Mossad security service, local media reported. Earlier in December, another man was executed on charges of releasing classified information to Mossad and Israel have accused each other of spying and waging a shadow war for years. Israel views Iran as its greatest threat and has repeatedly threatened to take military action to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons. Iran denies it is seeking such weapons and has vowed a harsh response to any aggression. In 2020, Iran executed a man convicted of leaking information to the United States and Israel about a prominent Islamic Revolutionary Guard general, Qassim Soleimani, the head of Iran's elite Quds Force, ABC News reported.(With inputs from Reuters, AP, ANI)



