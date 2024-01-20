3,521 New Trainees Enrol In VTC's Training Programmes

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - A total of 3,521 male and female holders of university and community college diploma qualifications enrolled on the Vocational Training Corporation's (VTC) training programme for the year 2023/2024, along with 4,968 trainees holding general secondary education.

Among the trainees, four people have doctoral degrees, 100 with master's degrees, 2,378 hold bachelor's degrees, 1,039 possess community college diplomas, and 32 individuals with special needs, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Jameel Qadi, the VTC spokesperson, said that the increase in the number of trainees with academic qualifications this year underscores the institution's vital role in guiding young people and promoting a culture of technical and professional work to keep pace with changes in the local and global labour markets.

He highlighted that the VTC's education and training programmes cover a wide range of professional and technical skills to meet the diverse needs of the labour market.

With 35 training institutes in all governorates, which include 348 training workshops and offer 120 training programmes, more than 10,000 trainees have enrolled in various vocational training institutes of the VTC for the training year 2023-2024, he said.

The VTC aims to raise awareness of the importance of joining vocational specialities, targeting a capacity of 30,000 trainees and achieving an employment rate of 90 per cent by 2025, Petra added.