Sneak Peek: Stunning Images Capture Beauty Of Ayodhya's Ram Temple

As Ayodhya enters the final stages of preparations for the Ramlala Pran Pratishtha program scheduled on January 22, enchanting visuals of the Ram temple are out.



The sacred consecration ceremony of Lord Ramlala promises not only spiritual significance but also an opportunity for the public to visit the revered Ram temple.

Ayodhya is transforming into a radiant spectacle reminiscent of a bride.



The skilled arrangement of flowers, from pillars to walls, showcases intricate designs that elevate the aesthetic appeal of the sacred space.

The main gate, bedecked with an assortment of flowers, serves as a picturesque entrance, welcoming devotees and visitors alike.

