'Hey Ram...' Opposition Leaders Ask Why Delhi Hospitals Are Closing Till 2:30Pm For Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Leaders of opposition parties have raised concerns and questioned the decision of the Centre as four central government-run hospitals in New Delhi, including All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Safdarjung, and Ram Manohar Lohia hospitals, have decided to remain closed until 2:30 pm on January 22. The closure is in observance of the 'pran-pratishtha' or consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya, with the exception of critical and emergency services that will continue to operate.

According to an official notice from the AIIMS, Delhi, the central government has declared January 22 as a half-day holiday until 2:30 pm. The notice instructs employees about the closure and emphasizes that critical clinical services will remain operational.

Reacting to the notification, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi expressed her concerns on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), urging people to avoid medical emergencies on January 22 before 2 pm. She questioned the disruption of health services for a religious event and wondered if Lord Ram would approve.

Safdarjung Hospital has announced that OPD services on January 22 will have registration timing from 8 am to 10 am. Lab services, radiological services, and pharmacy services will be available until specific hours mentioned in the circular, and elective operation theaters will remain closed.

The Department of Personnel & Training, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievance and Pensions, issued a circular declaring a half-day closing until 2:30 pm on January 22 for all Central Government Offices in connection with the Ram Lalla 'Pran Pratishtha' in Ayodhya.

Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital also confirmed the closure of OPD, lab services, and routine services until 2:30 pm on the day of the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple, while clarifying that critical care and emergency services will continue.

AIIMS officials mentioned that all appointments are being rescheduled, and critical clinical services will remain functional. Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Saket Gokhale criticized the decision, claiming people are sleeping outside AIIMS gates, waiting for appointments, and suggesting that the poor and dying are made to wait for political events.

Meanwhile, Lady Hardinge Hospital outlined that its Outpatient Department would function on Monday, with patient registration from 8 am to 10 am, ensuring all registered patients receive attention.