Slovak PM Says He Will Veto Ukraine's Path To NATO

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ahead of his meeting with Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, scheduled for January 24 in Uzhhorod, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has said he will speak against Ukraine's accession to NATO.

That's according to DW , Ukrinform reports.

In particular, the Slovak Prime Minister said he is against Ukraine's membership in NATO, and will use his veto and block it, adding that“it will be the ground for World War III”.

Robert Fico promised to bring humanitarian aid to Uzhhorod and reiterated that Slovakia would not provide weapons to Ukraine at the state level.

At the same time, he said that there are no obstacles to commercial arms supplies.

As reported by Ukrinform, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal has recently announced that in the coming weeks he will meet with Prime Minister of Slovakia Robert Fico to discuss obstacles to the implementation of the Ukraine Facility program.

