More Than 7,700 New Businesses Registered In Chernivtsi Region In 2023

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) More than 7,700 new businesses were registered in the Chernivtsi region last year, which is almost 2,000 more than in 2022.

The Chernivtsi Regional Military Administration said this in a Facebook post , Ukrinform reports.

"In 2023, 7,748 people launched their own businesses in the Chernivtsi region. Of these, 7,112 were private entrepreneurs and 636 were legal entities. At the same time, 4,894 businesses were closed. Compared to 2022, the number of people wishing to start a business has increased by 1,836 business entities," the report says.

The regional administration noted that an increase in the number of business or commercial activities has a positive impact on the growth of tax revenues to budgets and provides for the creation of new jobs.

As reported, as part of the support for micro, small and medium-sized businesses in Ukraine, banks have issued loans under state guarantees for almost UAH 104 billion since December 2020.