Afghan Citizen Executed In Iran's Prison

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The Iranian Human Rights Organization has announced that an Afghan citizen has been executed in Qom Central Prison.

On Friday, the 19th of January, the organization released a statement stating that this Afghan citizen had been sentenced to execution on charges of“intentional murder.”

According to the organization, the 29-year-old individual was named“Islam Amanuddin” and was from the province of Kunduz in Afghanistan.

A reliable source, linked to the Iranian Human Rights Organization, stated that“Islam Amanuddin had been arrested three years ago on charges of murder. He, who worked as a guard in a construction company, had murdered following a verbal dispute with one of the workers.”

It is worth mentioning that the execution of this prisoner has not been officially confirmed by Iranian official sources and domestic media so far.

Previously, the Iranian Human Rights Organization had reported on the 9th of January about the announcement of the execution of two Afghan citizens on charges of“intentional murder” in Karaj Central Prison in the country.

Human Rights Organization statistics in Iran indicate that at least 582 individuals were executed in the year 2023 in the Islamic Republic's prisons.

Furthermore, Afghan citizens have been executed in Iranian prisons, primarily for drug trafficking and murder charges.

However, according to some legal experts, the lack of a precise classification for intentional murder in Iranian laws results in the issuance of execution sentences for any murder, regardless of its severity, circumstances, or the motive of the accused.

It should be noted that Iranian authorities have stated that approximately six thousand Afghan citizens are currently incarcerated in Iran's prisons.

Meanwhile, the international community and human rights advocates have consistently criticized the execution of sentences by the Islamic Republic of Iran.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram