5-Year On, Maimana Roads Project Still Incomplete

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) MAIMANA (Pajhwok): The construction project of 33 kilometers roads inside Maimana city, the capital of northwestern Faryab province, has remained incomplete after five years since the project had launched, according to local officials on Saturday.

They said the below the standard and incomplete work of the construction company there had been more traffic accidents, the ditched were filled with garbage which added to pollution.

The construction company, however, linked delay in the work with recent changes in the country and said demanded over 225 million afs from the government.

The company said the remaining roads construction work will be completed in a few months after the fund is released.

Syed Arif, the resident of Balochkhana locality, told Pajhwok Afghan News the ditches on both sides of the roads have turned into garbage pits and they are tired of the stench, and the government should summon a contract company and complete the remaining work on it.

Gul Agha, another resident of Maimana City, said that the contract company spent millions of dollars for the construction of roads and canals from the state treasury to solve the problems of the people and municipalities, but on the contrary, it made the situation worst.

​He said:“Gutters have been turned into waste reservoir; traffic accidents occur every day, children, women and old people fall and get injured, we request the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan to compel the construction company to complete the project.”

Mohammad Arif, an employee of the municipality, said due to incomplete construction work people put garbage in gutters and it made things difficult for the municipality employees to clean the area.

He said:“Before the construction work, we cleaned gutters on one hour and currently in two days we cannot clean gutters.”

Niamatullah, another employee of the municipality, said:“Some people have been very insensitive and unfair, they throw the dirt and filth of their houses, which is mostly sewage from toilets and children's diapers, into the streams.”

Mohammad Ismael Ayubi, head of the Environmental Protection Department (EPD), confirmed the complaint of the residents of Maimana city and said that the ditches were constructed below the standard, the water does not flow properly and at the same time people throw garbage and this has caused the environment to be polluted and the streams have turned into nests of insects.

Maimana Mayor Damullah Gul Ahmad Mubashir said the construction company left the 33 kilometres roads construction project incomplete, it constructed gutters below the standard and created troubles for the resident instead of addressing them.

Before the launch of this project Maimana City was considered one of the clean cities of Afghanistan but the incomplete 33 kilometres road project converted the city into garbage place which increased pollution.

He said the issue had been shared with higher authorities in Kabul who assured to address the problem.

Public Works Department Director Damullah Hameedullah said the 33 kilometres road project was started in 2018 at the cost of $910 million by the Faiz Fazlullah Company. The asphalt had been completed while the grill, covering of gutters and some other work which required 100 million afs could not be completed.

People complained against pollution caused by gutters, which has caused pollution and increased traffic accidents.

The issue has been shared with the leadership of the province and the Ministry of Public Welfare many times to summon Contract Company and complete the remaining work

Mohammad Ashraf Haq, spokesperson for the Ministry of Public Works, said the 33 kilometers roads construction project of Maimana City could not be handed over to them and the project the work of which earlier started were being investigated.

He said the ministry planned to complete all projects of the past government.

But Haji Fazal Karim, the representative of Faiz Fazlullah Company, said the project remained incomplete due to political changes in the country.

The said the company owed 225 million afs to the government in terms of security money, guarantees and invoices, are with the government, they have referred to the Ministry of Public Works several times and whenever the money of the company is paid, they will do the remaining work of the 33 km road project.

He said A few days ago, the Ministry of Public Works promised to release 145 million Afs to the company in terms of guarantee, and with the implementation of this commitment, they will complete the remaining work within a few months.

nh

Visits: 9