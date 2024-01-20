Border With Romania: Truck Traffic Fully Unblocked Through Porubne Checkpoint

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The movement of trucks through the Porubne-Siret checkpoint from the Romanian side has been completely unblocked.

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"On January 20, at 00:30, representatives of the Romanian Border Police received information that the protesters had stopped blocking the movement of trucks through the Porubne-Siret checkpoint," the statement says.

Registration of all categories of vehicles both for entry and exit from Ukraine is carried out in accordance with the established procedure.

Romanian farmers unblocked truck traffic in front of Krasnoilsk checkpoint

The e-queue for trucks continues to operate.

As reported by Ukrinform, on January 19, protesters stopped blocking the movement of trucks through the Vicovu de Sus border crossing, opposite Ukraine's Krasnoyilsk checkpoin.

The photo is illustrative: Zakarpattia Customs